Old trestle on Kettle Valley Rail Trail near Tulameen deemed unsafe, will be removed

A portion of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail is currently closed because an old trestle deemed unsafe is being removed.

The Ministry of Forests says the trestle is located north of Tulameen, and that engineers have said it is structurally unsound and no longer safe to use.

As a result, the trail is closed to the public while the trestle is being removed.

The ministry said Trestle KV-061 is located about seven kilometres north of Tulameen.

“Inspections completed by an independent engineering firm identified structural issues with the trestle (bridge), including broken and decaying support structures,” the ministry said in a press release on Friday.

“It is not safe for anyone to use the bridge in its deteriorated state, including off-road vehicle operators, hikers and cyclists.”

The ministry says signs will be posted to direct trail users to an eight-kilometre detour that will allow them to bypass the closed trestle.

It notes that the detour runs alongside a road, meaning all-terrain vehicles will have to access the trail from Tulameen, or off Coalmont Road near Frembd Lake.

The ministry said engineering staff are evaluating options for replacing the trestle, including a new bridge, but noted that it’s unlikely a replacement would be completed before next year.

It also said it assessed options for a temporary trestle, but that it wasn’t feasible.

