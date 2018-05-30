Fire on historic B.C. trestle bridge reportedly started by tossed cigarette

Concern is growing near Hope as crews battle a fire at a popular tourist destination.

The Ladner Creek Trestle Bridge has been burning since Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses say the fire was started by a tossed cigarette butt and say the flames grew within minutes, quickly spreading to nearby trees.

It is currently about 0.2 hectares in size but is a challenging fight due to the steep terrain.

The Ladner Creek Trestle is part of the historic Kettle Valley Railway. It is more than 100 years old.

Meanwhile, there is good news for residents affected by the Allie Lake wildfire 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops: all evacuation orders pertaining to the fire have been lifted.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) made the call around noon on Tuesday, with the BC Wildfire Service reporting the fire is now 35 per cent contained.

Wildfire officials say cool overnight temperatures and cloud cover have helped them make progress on the 2,700-hectare fire.

The service says 139 firefighters remain on scene, and are being helped by a dozen pieces of heavy equipment, seven helicopters and air tankers.

Meanhile evacuation alerts for several properties affected by the Xusum Creek wildfire have also been lifted.

But the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) says an evacuation order related to the 500-hectare fire, which is burning near Anderson Lake — about 35 kilometres west of Lillooet — remains in effect.

Highline Road also remains closed.

The Xusum Creek fire is also 35 per cent contained, but is still categorized as out of control.

-With files from Simon Little, CKNW