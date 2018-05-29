bc wildfires 2018
May 29, 2018 11:01 pm

Evacuation orders and alerts rescinded for Allie Lake wildfire

By Digital Reporter  Global News

The Allie Lake wildfire as seen from the air.

BC Wildfire Service
Good news for residents affected by the Allie Lake wildfire 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops: all evacuation orders pertaining to the fire have been lifted.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) made the call around noon on Tuesday, with the BC Wildfire Service reporting the fire is now 35 per cent contained.

Wildfire officials say cool overnight temperatures and cloud cover have helped them make progress on the 2,700-hectare fire.

The service says 139 firefighters remain on scene, and are being helped by a dozen pieces of heavy equipment, seven helicopters and air tankers.

Meanhile evacuation alerts for several properties affected by the Xusum Creek wildfire have also been lifted.

But the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) says an evacuation order related to the 500-hectare fire, which is burning near Anderson Lake — about 35 kilometres west of Lillooet — remains in effect.

Highline Road also remains closed.

The Xusum Creek fire is also 35 per cent contained, but is still categorized as out of control.
Global News