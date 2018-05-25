Wildfire burning near Kamloops doubles in size overnight

A wildfire burning near Kamloops doubled in size between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The Allie Lake fire, burning 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, is now an estimated at 1,600 hectares in size, up from 800 hectares.

The B.C. wildfire service says the fire is currently burning out of control.

It has been producing a significant amount of smoke, which is visible from surrounding communities.

It is burning near the perimeter of last year’s destructive Elephant Hill wildfire.

Forty-five firefighters, one helicopter and four pieces of heavy equipment are on scene battling the blaze.

Meanwhile, an evacuation order was issued around 8 p.m. Thursday for two properties in the McGillivray community, west of Anderson Lake, due to the Xusum Creek fire.

Four additional properties were also added to an existing evacuation alert for the community, which is about 35 kilometres west of Lillooet.

The fire has moved over Highline Road and crews are working to minimize growth in that area.

The Muddy Lake fire, burning approximately 20 kilometres northeast of Telegraph Creek, is also considered a wildfire of note.

It is 612 hectares in size, but is considered 100 per cent contained.