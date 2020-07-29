Volunteer group hosts fundraiser for Okanagan Rail Trail

Send this page to someone via email

The Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail (FORT), a non-profit group who advocates and supports the trail, have begun their first fundraising campaign for the iconic Okanagan Rail Trail.

The volunteer group is asking the public for donations to help build a ‘signature northern gateway’ which will be called ‘Kilometre Zero.’

The gateway will mark the beginning of the 52-kilometre pathway starting in Coldstream.

“Concept plans call for development of a plaza staging area, public art, a lookout and native plant restoration with Indigenous gardens,” Debbie Clark, FORT’s director, said in a release.

Donations from the community will be added to grants from the Regional District of North Okanagan, Okanagan Basin Water Board and TD Friends of Environment Foundation, according to the non-profit.

“Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail were awarded the first grant from a new RDNO Trails and Natural Spaces grant program,” said Mike Fox, RDNO’s general manager of community services.

“The grant requires that FORT match the RDNO contribution.”

The project will be working with the Okanagan Indian Band on how to develop and manage the route, and will also include Indigenous stories to be shared along the trail.

“K’ək’maplqs was important to our people for fishing, hunting, harvesting, and remains of pit-houses have been found in the vicinity,” said Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis.

“The Okanagan Rail Trail was originally part of a larger interconnected network of trails utilized by our people to access all parts of Northern Syilx Territory to undertake essential sustenance, societal and spiritual activities.”

For more information on the fundraiser and Kilometre Zero project click here.

