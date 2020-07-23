40th annual Terry Fox Run in Okanagan to be a virtual event

Send this page to someone via email

It’s two months away, but the Terry Fox Run will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Normally, anything turning 40 is a milestone. But with the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world, this year’s run on Sept. 20th won’t be celebrated en masse.

Rather, Okanagan organizers are hoping it’ll be done on an individual basis via a virtual run instead of the usual mass gathering.

“This year, we are not having our usual run in groups as has been the situation for the last 39 years,” said Daniel King, ambassador and organizer for the Terry Fox Run in the Okanagan.

King said the virtual run will involve people running on their own, where ever that may be.

“Hopefully we can get people out, do the run and raise money for cancer research,” King told Global News on Thursday.

“Our goal is to find a cure for cancer by raising money to fight it.”

Around 250 people took part in last year’s rain-soaked Terry Fox Run in Kelowna, said King, down from the average of 1,000.

With 2020 being a virtual run, King said he’d be hard-pressed to know how many people will partake, but was hopeful many will register for the annual event.

“Putting a number up would be tough,” said King. “It’s hard to say, but hopefully by September we’ll have a lower (COVID-19) curve and people will get out and run.”

For those who may not want to venture outside but still take part, King said options include a treadmill, running machine, a stepper or exercise bike, or running or walking on the spot.

“People will find a way to get it done,” said King, “even if it’s indoor.”

For more about the Terry Fox Run, click here.