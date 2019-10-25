Hamilton police officer credited with saving 7-year-old who collapsed during Terry Fox Run

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a 7-year-old girl is grateful for the actions of quick-thinking Hamilton police officer who’s being credited with saving her life after she collapsed during a school run in early October.

In a news release, officials at McMaster Children’s Hospital revealed how serious Gatestone Elementary School student Tiannah Antone-Federici’s plight was while participating in a Terry Fox Run.

Antone-Federici fell to the ground on the track of her school during the afternoon event which prompted school staff to call 911 and grab an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Const. Sean Connelly was the first emergency responder to arrive at the school and after examining Antone-Federici, Connelly observed the youngster was vital signs absent.

“She took her last breath in front of me,” Connelly said in the health services post. “My training kicked in and I started doing chest compressions, and the teacher passed me the AED.”

Antone-Federici was then taken to Juravinski Hospital at Concession Street and Upper Sherman just 11 kilometres from Gatestone, the closest emergency department where she was stabilized.

She was then sent to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at McMaster Children’s Hospital (MCH) for specialized care.

It was later discovered that Antone-Federici suffered from restrictive cardiomyopathy, which makes it hard for the lower part of the heart to get enough blood.

Dr. Karen Choong, a pediatric doctor at MCH, credits Connelly and others who took action at the scene quickly saying it was paramount in Antone-Federici’s recovery.

“Because they came with her, we were able to get a really clear picture of what had happened so far,” says Choong, “Everyone who took care of her in those early minutes played a part in saving her life.”

Mother Rose Antone says she was grateful and has a lot of people to thank for saving her daughter’s life.

“As a parent, it was really terrifying,” Antone said. “My little girl had a tube down her throat, and I just kept thinking the worst could still happen. Once we got settled in at McMaster Children’s’ Hospital, I started to feel like things were going to turn out okay.”

The hospital is reporting that Antone-Federici is back to normal and has been given an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator after her diagnosis to help keep her heart in rhythm. However, doctors have advised she may need a transplant at some point.

Antone-Federici has met Connelly and as part of the Oneida First Nation, thanked him with a handmade medicine pouch filled with sage and sweetgrass.

“We hope it offers him the same protection he gave to Tiannah,” says mother Rose. “Our creator sent him to her as a guardian angel and we are so grateful. We’re very thankful for everyone who has been a part of her healing journey.”

