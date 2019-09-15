Kelowna takes part in 39th Terry Fox Run in pouring rain

Across Canada, people are rolling, running, walking, biking and rollerblading in honour of Terry Fox.

And a bit of rain didn’t stop Kelowna residents from taking part in the annual tradition.

“Terry is also a huge hero of mine,” said Dan Faulks, co-organizer the Kelowna Terry Fox Run. “Just seeing him and knowing that he can run a marathon every day and waking up every day at 4 a.m. getting up there and getting back at it.”

Participants marked the names of their family and friends who have been diagnosed with cancer on stickers that they wore while taking part in the one-and-a-half kilometre, five-kilometre or nine-kilometre routes.

“One of my coworkers has been recently diagnosed with cancer, so that’s a start. I have (other) friends family that have also been affected by it,” said Faulks.

Even in the rain, the event brought smiles to the faces of many of the participants.

“I have a lot of loved ones that I’m running for,” said Kiana, 11.

“(I’m walking) to help charity,” said Lily, 9

“It’s nice running in the rain,” said participant Doug Nelmes. “It’s always been an excellent cause, and if people realize what he actually did for how long he did it, it’s absolutely amazing.”

The legacy of the Canadian athlete, humanitarian and cancer research activist lives on.

“I know he was a good person and fought hard and always kept going,” said Kiana.

Organizers are hoping to raise $10,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation for cancer research.