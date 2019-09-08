Santa rides through Vernon for annual toy run

Overcast skies didn’t stop dozens of committed motorcycle riders from rallying for a good cause Sunday.

The crowd gathered south of Vernon for the annual Santas Anonymous Society toy run.

The event sees riders making the 30-kilometre trip from the Kalamalka Lake Lookout, south of Vernon, to Lumby to raise money and collect toys for the society.

READ MORE: Muskoka’s Santa theme park

Led by a Santa lookalike, a black motorcycle helmet perched atop his white curly wig, the crowd of riders streaming down the highway also provided an interesting spectacle for passing motorists.

Now in its 31st year, the fundraiser has become an annual tradition for Santas Anonymous.

READ MORE: Annual Children’s Wish Foundation ‘Flight for Santa’

At their Vernon workshop, the society provides gifts for children whose parents might not otherwise be able to afford to give them presents for Christmas or their birthday.

In years when the weather is better, the event has drawn even larger crowds from around the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap.

READ MORE: Santa Claus ditches sleigh for water skis, makes a splash on Okanagan Lake