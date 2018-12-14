630 CHED Santas Anonymous ready for delivery weekend

Delivery weekend for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous has finally arrived.

This Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of volunteers will line up to deliver toys to about 25,000 kids across Edmonton.

“We have people who start to line up early in the morning to be the first one through the doors,” executive director Lana Nordlund said. “We’ll open the doors at 9:30 a.m. and will be accepting volunteers until the last family bag heads out of Santas Depot.”

To volunteer, drivers simply need to show up and bring their driver’s licence and insurance into the depot.

“My mom will be checking checking the insurance and licences and if it’s not valid, she’ll have no problem turning you away,” Nordlund laughed.

Unlike the rest of the season, volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate in delivery weekend.

“We see families every year with kids of all ages,” Nordlund said. “It’s always nice to see those same families back year after year.”

Santas Depot is located inside the Jerry Forbes Centre for Community Spirit at 12122 68 Street. About 1,000 volunteer drivers will be needed to make delivery weekend a success.

Volunteers drivers can park inside the 92.5 The ‘Chuck parking lot across the street and lineup outside the depot. Porters will be on hand to help volunteers return to their vehicles with the packages.

Any gifts that can’t be delivered on Saturday must be brought back to the depot by 6 pm so the addresses can be recorded and gifts delivered on Sunday.