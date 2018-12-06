630 CHED Santas Anonymous on-air auction offering a variety of prize packages

This year’s 630 CHED Santas Anonymous on-air auction will give listeners a chance to bid on everything from a Jasper, Alta., getaway, to a sports fan’s dream — all in support of the local charity.

There are five packages to bid on through the day on Dec. 6.

“This year we have a number of very exciting packages,” executive director Lana Nordlund said. “Whether you’re a sports fan, you love to ski or you’re more of a foodie, there really is something for everyone.”

The auction starts in the 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. hour on the 630 CHED Morning News with Bruce Bowie. Starting at 8 a.m., listeners can call in to bid on two nights at Jasper Park Lodge, along with Marmot Basin ski passes for two days for four people.

Then, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the Ryan Jespersen Show, the Christmas in July rooftop patio party is up for grabs. This package will give 40 guests the opportunity to enjoy the sunny Edmonton summer with music, photo booths and surprise presents.

For the jet-set types, the first of two packages being auctioned off during the 630 CHED Afternoon News will be exciting. From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., listeners can bid on three nights at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas for April 5-8, as well as two tickets anywhere WestJet flies. Those tickets can be used with the Vegas package or for another trip.

The second Afternoon News package is the ultimate ladies night out. J’lyn Nye teams up with Global Edmonton’s Jennifer Crosby, Daintre Christensen and Erin Chalmers to host 10 guests for dinner at the Italian Centre Shop’s flagship location in Little Italy. The night starts with welcome cocktails before cracking and sampling a 70-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano. Then, dinner will be prepared by Iron Chef Canada competitor and Top Chef Canada’s Season 4 winner, Rene Rodriguez. The evening is hosted by chef Christian Mena of Sabor and celebrity server Kent Morrison from Global Edmonton. That package is available between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The final package is a dream for any Edmonton sports lover. Available during Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins, the winner will receive a pair of season tickets to the Edmonton Eskimos’ 2019 season, an autographed Mike Reilly jersey and the chance to visit Dave Campbell and Morley Scott in the broadcast booth during a game. The package also includes four tickets to the Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose sharks game on Dec. 29 and two hockey pucks — one signed by Leon Draisaitl and the other by Oilers legend Ryan Smyth. Listeners can bid on that package from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Every year 630 CHED listeners help us raise thousands of dollars for Santas during the on-air auction,” Nordlund said.

“These funds will help us purchase books and toys that we need to help over 26,000 children this year.”

To bid on the auction, call 780-496-0063. All proceeds raised will go to support 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.