“It’s a win-win”: Edmontonians give $60,000 in donations to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

The final game of the Edmonton Eskimos 2018 regular season was a big win for both the team and an Edmonton charity.

Saturday’s game featured Toys on the Turf, presented by 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

The mission of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is to see every child in the Edmonton area open a new toy on Christmas morning.

Fans were encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to the game and place them on the field following the game.

630 CHED Santas Anonymous executive director Lana Nordlund said it was quite the sight.

Thanks to all the @EdmontonEsks fans for their support of today’s #toysontheturf in support of @SantasAnonymous. Volunteers collected more than $60,000 in toys and monetary donations!#OurYEG #OneEmpire pic.twitter.com/kiGDM9b9am — GlobalEDM Community (@GlobalEdm_plus) November 3, 2018

“It was really cool to see. They were in clear bags so you could see all the different types of toys.”

More than $60,00 in cash and toy donations was raised.

Nordlund said monetary donations were down a bit, but the toy donations were up.

“Considering the attendance, we’re quite pleased.”

The Edmonton Eskimos team will deliver the toys to Santas Depot on Monday morning.

LISTEN BELOW: Edmontonians show Christmas spirit with donations to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

View link »

In 2017 about 10,000 families in Edmonton received help from Santas Anonymous.

“As the city grows, so does the need. It continues to be about eight or nine percent of the city (who need assistance).”

“The applications for families requesting assistance this year have already been coming in,” said Nordlund. “We need toys at the depot so there’s something for volunteers to prepare.”

Delivery weekend for 2018 is December 15 and 16.

If you would like to participate, you can find donation locations, volunteer opportunities and requirements/ suggestions for toy donations here.