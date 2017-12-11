Tower of Toys gathers thousands of donations for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

It was four days full of Christmas spirit on the Santa Maria at West Edmonton Mall. Toys, books and other fun items piled up, as donations poured in for the 3rd annual Fresh Radio Tower of Toys.

The event wrapped up at 5 p.m. Sunday night. Fresh 92.5’s Jay Hatton said it was a great year for the Tower of Toys.

WATCH: Tower of Toys growing at West Edmonton Mall

“We’ve got 5697 toys—and counting, actually,” he said. “People are actually still dropping off toys to the Santa Maria as we’re packing them up here.”

This marks the end of another event for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous before delivery begins next weekend.

The charity had a bit of a slow start this year, but it’s not too late to contribute.

“They’re low this year. Hopefully this helps out, but they still need your help,” said Hatton. “So keep those donations coming, delivery weekend starts next Friday so we’re under the deadline here.”

The goal is to collect 25,000 gifts for Edmonton kids. And if you’re not sure what they’re hoping to put under the tree, Hatton had some ideas.

“Books, science set, colouring things—things that will help you learn at the same time are fun for the kids,” he explained. “Lots of fun musical instruments were donated too, which is pretty cool.”

You can also still sign up to volunteer at Santas Depot or to become one of Santas helpers for delivery weekend.

Overall, the Tower of Toys was a success—and there’s still time to help Santas meet its goal.

“Big thanks to everybody that was listening,” said Hatton. “We killed it this year, it was awesome.”

The mission of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is to see every child in the Edmonton area open a new toy on Christmas morning.

Find volunteer opportunities, donation locations, and requirements/suggestions for toy donations here.