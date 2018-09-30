Thousands of motorcycles ride to kick off 630CHED Santas Anonymous

With temperatures below zero Sunday morning, it felt a bit more like Christmas as motorcyclists gathered for the 630CHED Santas Anonymous Edmonton Toy Run.

Thousands of bikers packed the Capilano Mall parking lot, with each motorcycle carrying at least one toy that will be donated to the campaign. Santa then led the motorcyclists through Edmonton to Hawrelak Park, where they officially launched the 35th campaign.

Organizer Jay Padilla says it’s been an impressive showing by the motorcyclists. He says every year, they see new motorcyclists join to help raise money and toys.

“Our goal is always to fill the 53-foot trailer full of toys, and this year is no exception.”

“By the looks of the turnout we’re going to have a really good shot of filling that trailer today.”

630CHED Santas Anonymous aims to ensure that every child in Edmonton can open up a new toy on Christmas Day. Through events like the Toy Run and thousands of volunteers and donors, Santas is able to provide gifts to more than 25,000 children each year.

You can always make a financial donation to 630CHED Santas Anonymous at its website, or find a donation location and drop off a toy.