Okanagan Rail Trail to undergo erosion repair this month, says regional district

A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail will be undergoing erosion repair later this month.

According to the Regional District of the North Okanagan, the repair work will take where waves from Kalamalka Lake and Wood Lake lap against the popular trail.

The regional district expects the work to begin in two weeks or so, and will require closing the trail between the four-kilometre and 12-kilometre marks.

“These beautiful neighbours to the trails also cause erosion that eats into the width of the rail trail,” said the regional district. “Every wave that touches the side of the path takes sand and materials with it, and over time, the pathway becomes narrower, and sloughs occur.

“Erosion is an ongoing threat to the longevity of the Okanagan Rail Trail, and the RDNO expects to begin its fall 2020 erosion mitigation project in mid-September, contingent on the receipt of the permits.”

The regional district said specific dates, times, and sections to be repaired will be announced soon.

The maintenance, it added, will be part of the trail’s long-term planning to ensure it remains safe and enjoyable for years to come.

The RDNO is also reminding users that the Kal/Crystal Waters trail is available as an alternate route connecting Coldstream to Lake Country during the trail’s maintenance period.

Updates will be posted here.

