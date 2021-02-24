Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

West End BIZ hopes to prop up new businesses that have survived pandemic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 3:51 pm
Click to play video 'Support new businesses in Winnipeg’s West End' Support new businesses in Winnipeg’s West End
West End BIZ is celebrating New Business Week. We spoke with the owner of Bistro on Notre Dame about opening a restaurant during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to businesses across Winnipeg, but the city’s West End is trying to generate interest in local gems that have weathered the storm with New Business Week — a celebration of the 60 businesses that took the risk of opening shop during the pandemic.

West End BIZ executive director Joe Kornelsen said that while seeing the 60 new businesses take on the challenge and make it through the year despite all the struggles is a positive sign for the area, the neighbourhood also lost 90 businesses due to the pandemic’s effects.

Read more: Push to shop local is working, Winnipeg business owners say

“That’s an awful number, a very concerning number — and something we worked very hard to try to prevent happen,” Kornelsen told 680 CJOB.

Story continues below advertisement

“What makes the West End so great is the streets you can walk down… You’re walking past storefront after storefront after storefront, and you can experience the grocery stores, the barbershops, the little restaurants serving their ethnic cuisine.

“When you start to lose those businesses, you have gaps in that experience. It impacts the experience of that community feel. Holding on to those businesses is key to keeping that community spirit alive.”

Trending Stories

In an attempt to prop up those new businesses, the BIZ is holding a contest on its website, where Winnipeggers can win gift cards as well as other fun area-specific prizes.

“Folks who hop on our website will find a listing of all of our brand new businesses, and they can go and support those businesses and enter in a draw,” said Kornelsen.

“They can win a gift certificate for any business in the entire neighbourhood, and our special West End BIZ socks, which feature the names of our most prominent and interesting streets.”

Click to play video 'West End Cultural Centre hosts online concert series' West End Cultural Centre hosts online concert series
West End Cultural Centre hosts online concert series – Jun 24, 2020
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaWest EndWinnipeg businessWest End BizBIZJoe Kornelson
Flyers
More weekly flyers