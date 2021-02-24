Guelph reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 1 more death

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total case count to 2,619 during the pandemic.

Another death related to the novel coronavirus was also reported, bringing the city’s death toll to 38.

Guelph has seen 24 fatal cases reported so far this year, with 15 of those in the month of February.

Active cases fell by two from the previous day to 58, which includes four people in the hospital being treated for the coronavirus.

Another seven people recovered from the disease, as Guelph’s resolved cases climbed to 2,523.

Along with 14 fatal cases in February, the city has also seen 262 new COVID-19 cases, while 461 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wellington County on Wednesday, bringing its case count to 957.

Active cases increased by four from the previous day to 19 and that includes one person in the hospital with the coronavirus.

One more person recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 906.

The county’s death toll of 32 remained unchanged after a fatal case was last reported on Monday.

COVID-19 outbreaks

One of two COVID-19 outbreaks at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph was declared over on Tuesday.

The long-term care home saw 76 confirmed cases, including nine fatal cases since Dec. 17.

The outbreak in the retirement home at Riverside Glen continues. It was declared on Jan. 10 and has seen 85 confirmed cases including five deaths.

Another deadly outbreak at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North continues after being declared on Dec. 26. So far, there have been 119 confirmed cases and 19 deaths.

There are eight active outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 14,772 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 491 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has grown by 129 to 6,369.

That’s 2.5 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction who have been fully vaccinated.

Public health’s website shows 87 per cent of the area’s long-term care and retirement home residents have been fully vaccinated, while 46 per cent of the staff have received two doses of the vaccine.