Education

Two Sudbury schools closed due to 5 cases of COVID 19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2021 8:52 am
File photo - an empty classroom.
File photo - an empty classroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

SUDBURY, Ont. — Public health officials in Sudbury, Ont., have dismissed students and staff from two schools following five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School were closed today.

All five cases have been identified by Public Health Sudbury & Districts as variants of concern.

Read more: Survey suggests COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on Ontario principals

The afternoon route of elementary bus N100 is also affected.

Staff and students at the two schools and on the bus route are being advised by public health officials to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Officials say there is no evidence that the virus was acquired or spread within the school communities, so no outbreak has been declared.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
