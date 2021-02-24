Menu

Canada

Calgary councillor pushes City of Calgary to save Eau Claire YMCA

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary coucillor pushes City of Calgary to save Eau Claire YMCA' Calgary coucillor pushes City of Calgary to save Eau Claire YMCA
Calgary councillor Jeromy Farkas is pushing for the City of Calgary to help save the Gray Family Eau Claire YMCA. As Bindu Suri reports, Farkas is preparing an urgent notice of motion to be heard at the March 1 council meeting.

A Calgary councillor is hoping city council can help save the Gray Family Eau Claire YMCA in downtown Calgary.

The facility recently announced that after 30 years in operation it would be closing permanently due to rising costs, a diminishing membership base, extensive capital requirements and challenges in the downtown environment.

Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas, who announced in September he is running for mayor, is pushing for the City of Calgary to intervene.

Read more: Calgary’s Eau Claire YMCA to permanently close

Farkas is preparing an urgent notice of motion, to be heard at the March 1 council meeting, that calls for talks with the YMCA to save the rec facility.

“This most recent closure is a wake-up call and a body blow to business confidence in the core,” Farkas said in a Tuesday news release.

Farkas’ motion puts a number of options on the table to save the facility, including profit sharing, parking fee relaxations and joint operations.

Read more: Closure of Gray Family Eau Claire YMCA leaves bigger concerns about Calgary’s downtown

Five other YMCA locations in Calgary currently have partnerships with the city, including Crowfoot Rocky Ridge, Seton, Quarry Park, Shawnessy and Saddletowne.

The Gray Family Eau Claire YMCA is owned and operated solely by YMCA Calgary.

“This isn’t just about a building. This is about our community, our economic success, and the future of downtown,” Farkas said. “Council must not allow this downtown death spiral to continue.”

