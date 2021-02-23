16-year-old boy charged in shooting that severely injured 14-year-old girl in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl with life-altering injuries earlier this month.

Alyssa Driscoll was shot in the head in the early morning hours of Feb. 12.

Emergency services were called to Stong Court in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West for reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m.

Driscoll was taken to hospital in critical condition but police said she is now considered to be stable, though she has life-altering injuries.

Police said the incident happened when a group of “young people” were inside an apartment unit and a firearm was discharged.

The suspect and others fled following the incident, officers said.

On Tuesday, police announced that a 16-year-old boy from Toronto turned himself in and has since been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and failing to comply with a release order, among other charges.

This marks the second arrest in the investigation. A 17-year-old boy is also facing several charges.

Given the ages of the accused, they cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

