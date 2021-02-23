Menu

Crime

16-year-old boy charged in shooting that severely injured 14-year-old girl in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video '14-year-old girl in hospital after Toronto shooting' 14-year-old girl in hospital after Toronto shooting
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 12) As Catherine McDonald reports, the incident happened at the same apartment building where there was a shooting just three months ago – Feb 12, 2021

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl with life-altering injuries earlier this month.

Alyssa Driscoll was shot in the head in the early morning hours of Feb. 12.

Emergency services were called to Stong Court in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West for reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m.

Read more: Father describes 14-year-old Toronto girl shot in head as ‘warrior,’ reacts to suspect arrest

Driscoll was taken to hospital in critical condition but police said she is now considered to be stable, though she has life-altering injuries.

Police said the incident happened when a group of “young people” were inside an apartment unit and a firearm was discharged.

The suspect and others fled following the incident, officers said.

On Tuesday, police announced that a 16-year-old boy from Toronto turned himself in and has since been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and failing to comply with a release order, among other charges.

Click to play video 'Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence' Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence
Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence

This marks the second arrest in the investigation. A 17-year-old boy is also facing several charges.

Given the ages of the accused, they cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto shootingtoronto police serviceStong CourtAlyssa DriscollJane Street And Finch AvenueBoy charged Toronto shooting
