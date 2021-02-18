Menu

Crime

17-year-old Toronto boy charged in shooting that left teen with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video '14-year-old girl in hospital after Toronto shooting' 14-year-old girl in hospital after Toronto shooting
WATCH ABOVE (Feb.12): As Catherine McDonald reports, the incident happened at the same apartment building where there was a shooting just three months ago.

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl with life-altering injuries.

Emergency services were called to Stong Court in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West for reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Police said a group of young people were inside an apartment when a gun was fired, striking the girl in the head.

Investigators said the girl was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition where her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Read more: 14-year-old girl in critical condition in 1 of 2 North York overnight shootings: police

Officers said the suspect and others at the apartment fled the scene.

On Thursday, police announced a 17-year-old boy arrested on Tuesday. The teen cannot be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was charged with multiple offences, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

The accused appeared in a Toronto court Wednesday.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family cover any medical costs.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsToronto Teen ShotShooting Stong Court
