17-year-old Toronto boy charged in shooting that left teen with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl with life-altering injuries.

Emergency services were called to Stong Court in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West for reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Police said a group of young people were inside an apartment when a gun was fired, striking the girl in the head.

Investigators said the girl was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition where her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Officers said the suspect and others at the apartment fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, police announced a 17-year-old boy arrested on Tuesday. The teen cannot be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was charged with multiple offences, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

The accused appeared in a Toronto court Wednesday.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family cover any medical costs.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.