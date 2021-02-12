14-year-old girl in critical condition after North York shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being shot in North York early Friday, Toronto police said.

Emergency services were called to Stong Court in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue for reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found a girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a girl in life-threatening condition.

Police said four men were seeing fleeing the scene. There is no further description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

