Crime

14-year-old girl in critical condition after North York shooting: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 8:30 am
Stong Court shooting scene Friday.
Stong Court shooting scene Friday. Global News

A 14-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being shot in North York early Friday, Toronto police said.

Emergency services were called to Stong Court in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue for reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m.

Trending Stories

Police said officers arrived on scene and found a girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a girl in life-threatening condition.

Police said four men were seeing fleeing the scene. There is no further description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

