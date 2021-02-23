Cowichan Tribes record 4th death from COVID-19 as members battle outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Cowichan Tribes on Vancouver Island have now recorded a fourth COVID-19-related death since the new year and are dealing with a rising number of infections.

There were no cases recorded in the communities prior to the start of 2021.

Along with the deaths, 230 people in the communities of about 4,900 have been confirmed to have contracted the virus this year.

“We were anticipating we would have the virus in our community at the start of the new year as a result of the Christmas break and New Year’s. So we went from two cases on Jan. 1 to 230 cases yesterday,” the Cowichan Tribes health director Derek Thompson told Global News Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

He said they have made their own shelter-in-place bylaw that is now in effect until May 5, along with following the provincial health orders.

0:31 Cowichan Tribes reports death of two ‘young adults’ from COVID-19 Cowichan Tribes reports death of two ‘young adults’ from COVID-19

In January, 661 COVID-19 vaccines were administered to members but Thompson said they were only notified this week that they were going to be receiving more vaccines on Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We had anticipated rolling out our second vaccination clinic on the 22nd and the rest of this week. Obviously, we’ve had to shift our timeframes now and we’ll be administrating our second doses the first week of March,” he confirmed.