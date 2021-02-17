Two ‘young adults’ died of COVID-19 over the weekend, says Cowichan Tribes chief

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Tribes First Nation says two members who were “young adults” lost their lives to COVID-19 over the weekend.

In a video published Tuesday, Chief William Seymour said the First Nation was not naming the deceased for privacy reasons. He also did not share the members’ ages.

“It’s not only a high risk disease for our elders,” Seymour said. “As we’ve seen this week, we all need to be careful and to take it seriously.”

As of Tuesday, the community had reported 209 cases since Dec. 31, resulting in three deaths. Eleven cases remained active including five people in hospital.

On Wednesday, the Cowichan Tribes extended a shelter in place order, first issued Jan. 6, until March 5.

In a letter extending the order, Seymour urged members to stick to COVID-19 protocols and to get tested at the first sign of any symptoms or if they were in contact with anyone who has the virus.

Global News has requested more information from the First Nation.

According to the latest available situation report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, with data to Feb. 6, the province has not recorded any COVID-19 deaths in people under the age of 30.

Four people aged 30-39 had died and 13 people aged 40-49 had died.