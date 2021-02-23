Menu

Health

Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 23, 2021 12:32 pm
Click to play video 'Decision on Step 2 of reopening in Alberta won’t be until March 1 or later: Hinshaw' Decision on Step 2 of reopening in Alberta won’t be until March 1 or later: Hinshaw
Dr. Deena Hinshaw said a decision on whether Alberta moves into Step 2 of the pandemic reopening plan won't be made until March 1 at the earliest. Julia Wong has more details from Monday's daily COVID-19 update.

Albertans will receive another COVID-19 update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw Tuesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: COVID-19: Hinshaw says decision on Step 2 of reopening in Alberta won’t be until March 1 or later

On Monday, Hinshaw said decisions on whether to move into Step 2 of Alberta’s reopening plan wouldn’t be made until March 1 at the earliest.

While Alberta is making some progress on a number of fronts over the past few weeks, there have also been concerning developments that she and other officials will need to take their time evaluating.

“We are being very cautious,” she told reporters.

“We are below the Step 2 thresholds of hospitalizations, but we have seen growing case numbers.”

Click to play video 'Alberta identifies 273 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths recorded on Monday' Alberta identifies 273 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths recorded on Monday
Alberta identifies 273 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths recorded on Monday

On Monday, Hinshaw announced an additional 273 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours in Alberta.

There were 4,675 active cases in the province as of Monday’s update. There were 324 people in hospital with 53 of those people in the ICU.

Read more: Coronavirus: Travellers react as new testing, quarantine requirements begin at Canadian airports

Hinshaw also reported 16 more deaths in Alberta, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,843.

There have been 289 total cases of COVID-19 variants reported in Alberta and 124,818 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawAlberta COVID-19 UpdateAlberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta Coronavirus UpdateAlberta coronavirus numbersAlberta COVID-19 statsAlberta coronavirus stats
