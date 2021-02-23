Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will receive another COVID-19 update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw Tuesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Monday, Hinshaw said decisions on whether to move into Step 2 of Alberta’s reopening plan wouldn’t be made until March 1 at the earliest.

While Alberta is making some progress on a number of fronts over the past few weeks, there have also been concerning developments that she and other officials will need to take their time evaluating.

“We are being very cautious,” she told reporters.

“We are below the Step 2 thresholds of hospitalizations, but we have seen growing case numbers.”

On Monday, Hinshaw announced an additional 273 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours in Alberta.

There were 4,675 active cases in the province as of Monday’s update. There were 324 people in hospital with 53 of those people in the ICU.

Hinshaw also reported 16 more deaths in Alberta, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,843.

There have been 289 total cases of COVID-19 variants reported in Alberta and 124,818 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

