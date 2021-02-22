Menu

New variants mean more vaccination needed for herd immunity: Health Canada

Hikers become stranded on piece of floating ice in Northern Bruce Peninsula

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 4:50 pm
Emergency crews were called to the park on Cyprus Lake Road, near Tobermory, at 2:30 p.m., after two people walked on ice that broke away from the shoreline.
Grey Bruce OPP say officers rescued a pair of hikers from a stranded piece of floating ice near Bruce Peninsula National Park on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the park on Cyprus Lake Road, near Tobermory, at 2:30 p.m., after two people walked on ice that broke away from the shoreline.

This left the two hikers stranded, prompting police, paramedic, fire and rescue crews to search the area.

An aircraft found the hikers and circled above, monitoring the situation from the air.

According to police, the hikers had drifted almost three kilometres from shore before an OPP helicopter was able to hover above them and perform the rescue.

Both hikers were safely returned to shore without injuries.

OPP are reminding hikers, snowmobilers, ATV operators and fishermen that travelling on ice is “extremely dangerous.”

