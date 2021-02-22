Ottawa police arrest 2 men in connection with Sunday afternoon shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police officers say they’ve arrested and charged two men in connection with a day-time shooting in Centretown over the weekend.

Witnesses told police they saw a man in a vehicle point and shoot a gun around 3:30 p.m. around the area of Gladstone Avenue and Lebreton Street North on Sunday.

No injuries have been reported but police said they found property damage and shell cases at the scene.

The vehicle drove away after the shots were fired but officers located it a short time later near the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Island Park Drive, police said.

Two men were then arrested without incident, according to police.

The guns and gangs unit has charged both 22-year-old Yousuf Nabi and 21-year-old Shaeed Beaubrun with six criminal offences related to discharging and possessing a firearm.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

