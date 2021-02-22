Ottawa police cleared over man’s ‘self-inflicted’ injuries: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains content some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The head of Ontario’s police watchdog says there’s no basis for an investigation after a man gave himself serious injuries following a call from an Ottawa detective.

Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said in a release Monday that the provincial police watchdog has terminated an investigation into injuries sustained by a 51-year-old man in Carlsbad Springs last month.

The release stated that an Ottawa Police Service (OPS) detective phoned the man in his east Ottawa home on Jan. 26 to tell him that he was under investigation for an incident.

Read more: Ottawa police officer facing assault charges in 2 domestic incidents

Afterwards, the man slit his wrists and shot himself with a nail gun, according to the SIU. He was then transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Martino said in the release that, based on a review of emergency medical services and police communication recordings, there is “patently nothing to investigate” as far as the detective’s criminal responsibility for the man’s wounds.

“On this record, it is evident that the man is alone responsible for the grievous injuries he self-inflicted. Accordingly, the investigation is hereby discontinued and the file is closed,” Martino said.

Global News has reached out to the Ottawa police and SIU for information about the original OPS investigation.

1:33 SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay – Feb 11, 2021

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Crisis Services Canada’s toll-free helpline provides 24-7 support at 1-833-456-4566.

Story continues below advertisement

Kids Help Phone operates a toll-free helpline at 1-800-668-6868 with 24-7 support for young people as well as the Crisis Text Line, which can be reached by texting HOME to 686868.

The toll-free Hope for Wellness helpline provides 24-7 support for Indigenous Peoples at 1-855-242-3310. Online chat services are also available.

Trans Lifeline operates a toll-free peer support hotline for trans and questioning people at 1-877-330-6366.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.