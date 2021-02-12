Ottawa police officer facing assault charges in 2 domestic incidents

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa police officer has been suspended and charged with assault in connection with two recent domestic incidents, the service announced Friday.

The Ottawa Police Service said one of its members is facing two counts of assault, one count of mischief and one count of careless storage of a firearm.

The charges, OPS said in a statement, relate to two off-duty incidents: one earlier this month and one in December 2020.

The officer, who is not being named to protect the victim’s identity, has been suspended from duty with pay, an OPS spokesperson confirmed.

The OPS professional standards unit has also commenced a conduct investigation under the Police Services Act.

