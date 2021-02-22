All 4 COVID-19 outbreaks at Barrie’s RVH hospital declared over

Send this page to someone via email

All four COVID-19 outbreaks at Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre have been declared over as of Monday.

Over the past month, four inpatient units — including the integrated stroke and rehabilitation department, the transitional care unit, seniors care and the palliative cancer department — experienced outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

As part of the outbreak at the hospital’s integrated stroke and rehabilitation unit, 17 staff and 10 patients contracted COVID-19, while five people died.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, as part of the hospital’s transitional care unit outbreak, nine staff and eight patients became infected with COVID-19, while two people died.

The outbreak at the seniors care department saw four COVID-19 infections among patients, all of whom died.

Story continues below advertisement

The cancer palliative department saw two patients and one staff member infected with the novel coronavirus. One of those people died.

In total, 24 patients and 27 staff members became infected with COVID-19 at RVH. During the outbreak, the hospital saw 12 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.