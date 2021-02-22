Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - New variants mean more vaccination needed for herd immunity: Health Canada

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

All 4 COVID-19 outbreaks at Barrie’s RVH hospital declared over

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 3:48 pm
File

All four COVID-19 outbreaks at Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre have been declared over as of Monday.

Over the past month, four inpatient units — including the integrated stroke and rehabilitation department, the transitional care unit, seniors care and the palliative cancer department — experienced outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at RVH in Barrie, Ont.

As part of the outbreak at the hospital’s integrated stroke and rehabilitation unit, 17 staff and 10 patients contracted COVID-19, while five people died.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, as part of the hospital’s transitional care unit outbreak, nine staff and eight patients became infected with COVID-19, while two people died.

The outbreak at the seniors care department saw four COVID-19 infections among patients, all of whom died.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at RVH in Barrie, Ont.

The cancer palliative department saw two patients and one staff member infected with the novel coronavirus. One of those people died.

In total, 24 patients and 27 staff members became infected with COVID-19 at RVH. During the outbreak, the hospital saw 12 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaRVHRoyal Victoria Regional Health CentreRVH BarrieRVH coronavirusRVH COVID outbreaks
Flyers
More weekly flyers