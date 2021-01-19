2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at RVH in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Barrie, Ont., hospital’s transitional care unit, making it the second outbreak at the site this month.

On Jan. 9, a coronavirus outbreak was declared at the hospital’s integrated stroke and rehabilitation unit.

As of Monday evening, the transitional care unit has seen one COVID-19 case involving a patient, one involving a health-care worker and one death.

The integrated stroke and rehabilitation unit has seen COVID-19 cases involving 18 health-care workers and 10 patients, including three patient deaths.

“We are monitoring this situation carefully and taking all necessary action to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and physicians,” RVH’s president and CEO Janice Skot said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“A full investigation is underway to conduct contact-tracing, and we have implemented our outbreak management protocol, which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. As a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided care on the unit will be tested.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

RVH’s transitional care unit and integrated stroke and rehabilitation unit are both closed to new admissions and transfers.

RVH is restricting visitors and will be permitting them on compassionate grounds only.

2:07 State-of-the-art Vaughan hospital to help in Ontario’s fight against COVID-19 State-of-the-art Vaughan hospital to help in Ontario’s fight against COVID-19

Advertisement