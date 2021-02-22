Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier to hold media availability Monday afternoon

By Shane Gibson Global News
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s premier will answer reporter’s questions Monday afternoon.

Read more: Manitoba deal for potential coronavirus vaccine worth $36M: Pallister

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

There was no word from the premier’s office about exactly what Pallister plans to discuss.

Read more: Ottawa still blocking provinces from ordering vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna: Pallister

An invitation sent to media outlets described the press conference only as a “media availability.”

 

