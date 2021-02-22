Manitoba premier to hold media availability Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier will answer reporter’s questions Monday afternoon.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

6:28 Coronavirus: Manitoba premier criticizes Ottawa over vaccine rollout, talks contract for made-in-Canada vaccine Coronavirus: Manitoba premier criticizes Ottawa over vaccine rollout, talks contract for made-in-Canada vaccine

There was no word from the premier’s office about exactly what Pallister plans to discuss.

Story continues below advertisement

An invitation sent to media outlets described the press conference only as a “media availability.”