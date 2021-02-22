N.S. Lands receives funding to remove 14 abandoned vessels across the province

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Lands Inc. has received funding from the federal government through its Abandoned Boats Program to remove 14 vessels across the province, according to a release from the N.S. government.

The program is contributing $559,920, with the provincial government contributing $33,700, for a total of $593,620.

Nova Scotia Lands Inc. said the funds would assist in the removal of abandoned or wrecked small boats, which pose a hazard in Canadian waters.

For that reason, Nova Scotia Lands has submitted a proposal to the federal program after working with the provincial Department of Lands and Forestry to identify vessels to be removed.

“We were very happy to receive the funding from the Abandoned Boats Program to do this work and clean up vessels around Nova Scotia,” says Nova Scotia Lands president Stephen MacIsaac.

“This work will stop the environmental impacts these abandoned vessels have on the shoreline and communities.”

1:58 Federal government cracking down on abandoned fishing equipment Federal government cracking down on abandoned fishing equipment – Aug 27, 2019

The province said the vessels scheduled for removal include commercial and private vessels. Removals began in January and will continue throughout 2021.

Requests for quotes to remove each of the 14 vessels are posted to the Nova Scotia government procurement website.

The province said abandoned vessel cleanup sites are as follows:

Feltzen South, Lunenburg County

Sandy Cove, Digby County

Margaree Harbour, Inverness County

Cape Forchu, Yarmouth

Mira River, Cape Breton

Prospect, Halifax Regional Municipality (five vessels)

Weymouth, Digby County

Ben’s Cove, Antigonish County

Drum Head, Guysborough County

Lennox Passage, Richmond County