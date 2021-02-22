Quebec reports 805 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 805 new cases and 11 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic Monday.

Two of those deaths took place in the past 24 hours while the others occurred between Feb. 15 and 20, according to health authorities.

The COVID-19 case count stands at 282,927 while the latest data shows that recoveries have now reached 264,497.

The pandemic has led to the deaths of 10,318 Quebecers to date, with the province’s staggering death toll remaining the highest in Canada.

Hospitalizations linked to the virus increased by three to 689. Of those patients, 117 remain in intensive care, a drop of two from the previous day.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says that while new hospital and case numbers are relatively stable, he is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 variants. As of Monday, he says there are 415 presumptive infections linked to variants.

“This is worrying,” he wrote on Twitter. “So we absolutely have to maintain our efforts.”

The province’s vaccination campaign saw another 7,396 doses given Sunday. Over the course of the last two months, 353,894 doses have been doled out.

When it comes to screening, 17,684 tests were administered Saturday, the latest day for which that information is provided.

Nearly 300 tickets for curfew violations in Montreal

Montreal police say they received 382 calls last week over potential violations of public health measures in place to curb the spread of the virus.

From Feb. 15 to 21, police issued 450 tickets across the city.

This includes 298 fines for people who allegedly broke curfew, which is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night in the region.

