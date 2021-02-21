Wintery weather could be over for Okanagan residents

If you don’t like winter, then it is certainly an ideal time to be a resident of the Okanagan, where locals are enjoying above-average temperatures.

Environment Canada’s Jonathan Bau tells Global News there are winter storm warnings and watches in effect for a number of mountain passes to start the work week, most notably along the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

“For tonight, [expect] 10 to 20 centimetres of snow. Then for Monday, a further 15 centimetres, and that’s in addition to the five to 10 centimetres for the day period Sunday. That’s why where seeing upwards of 40 centimetres for the total,” Bau said.

There is also up to 25 centimetres on the way at the Coquihalla and Alison Pass summits; another system expected to cause traitorous driving conditions and likely closures.

“You know what, I’m just happy I don’t have to travel back and forth on the Coquihalla anymore,” a Kelowna resident noted.

Another enjoying the mild Sunday afternoon agreed.

“I don’t want to deal with any of those highway issues. When you get stuff like this, it’s just beautiful to be here. No wonder people come to Kelowna on vacation. It’s perfect.”

But for anyone wondering if this could be one of the milder winters on record for the region, Global News Meteorologist Yvonne Schaelle tells us — not quite.

“So far December was the ninth warmest on record and January the seventh warmest on record. February, we had that cold snap and we may be colder than normal, we’ll have to wait until the end of the month to see. But with the warmer temperatures over the past few days, I’m sure many are hoping for an early spring.”