Crime

Woman charged with impaired driving after collision involving Dartmouth police vehicle

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 21, 2021 9:51 am
Halifax Regional Police attend a crime scene in north end Halifax on Tuesday, May 17, 2016.
Halifax Regional Police attend a crime scene in north end Halifax on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A 40-year-old woman from Dartmouth will be facing a charge of refusal to comply with a blood demand after a collision involving a police vehicle. Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say the suspect showed signs of impairment.

Police said that at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, a member of the HRP in a marked police vehicle was assisting a motorist on Highway 111 near the Victoria Road extension in Dartmouth.

“The officer was stopped behind a vehicle that had broken down and had the vehicle emergency lights activated,” police said in a press release.

According to authorities, a second vehicle, driving in the same direction failed to move around the police vehicle and collided with the police vehicle causing significant damage to the police car.

“The police officer and driver of the second vehicle were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital,” said HRP.

The suspect will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date, police said.

Halifax Regional PoliceImpaired DrivingDartmouthAlcoholVictoria Road
