Woman charged with impaired driving after collision involving Dartmouth police vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old woman from Dartmouth will be facing a charge of refusal to comply with a blood demand after a collision involving a police vehicle. Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say the suspect showed signs of impairment.

Police said that at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, a member of the HRP in a marked police vehicle was assisting a motorist on Highway 111 near the Victoria Road extension in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: Police investigating Dartmouth shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

“The officer was stopped behind a vehicle that had broken down and had the vehicle emergency lights activated,” police said in a press release.

According to authorities, a second vehicle, driving in the same direction failed to move around the police vehicle and collided with the police vehicle causing significant damage to the police car.

Story continues below advertisement

1:36 Charges dropped against suspect in dramatic highway chase Charges dropped against suspect in dramatic highway chase – Jun 11, 2019

“The police officer and driver of the second vehicle were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital,” said HRP.

The suspect will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date, police said.