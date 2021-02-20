Menu

Crime

Police investigating Dartmouth shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

By Alexander Quon Global News
File - A Halifax Regional Police officer at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Mount Edward Rd. and Cranberry Crescent on Feb. 20, 2021.
File - A Halifax Regional Police officer at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Mount Edward Rd. and Cranberry Crescent on Feb. 20, 2021. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Mount Edward Rd. and Cranberry Crescent.

The driver was said to be unconscious.

Read more: 6 people face $1,000 tickets after Halifax gatherings violate COVID-19 limits

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a shooting had taken place and that the driver of the vehicle had sustained life-threatening injuries. Officers did not specify if the life-threatening injuries were from the shooting or crash.

Multiple Halifax Regional police units remain on scene, including K-9 and forensic identification units.

File – A Halifax Regional Police cruiser on Mount Edward Rd. in Dartmouth on Feb. 20, 2021.
File – A Halifax Regional Police cruiser on Mount Edward Rd. in Dartmouth on Feb. 20, 2021. Alexa MacLean/Global News

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic has been blocked on Mount Edward Rd., between Ridgecrest Dr. and Stuart Harris Dr., as well as Cranberry Crescent between Mount Edward Rd. and Hibernia Court.

The roads will remain closed for an extended period of time.

Read more: Mother and son dead after house fire in Digby, N.S.

People are being asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation, which is in its early stages.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Crime Halifax Shooting Halifax Regional Police Dartmouth halifax police Halifax crime Dartmouth Crime Halifax Shooting Dartmouth shooting Mount Edward Road Cranberry Crescent
