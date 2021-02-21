Hamilton reports 110 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, outbreak at shelter grows to 25 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 92 on Saturday and just 18 on Sunday.

The city’s active cases are now up from 290 on Friday to 342 on Sunday.

There were two more deaths reported on the weekend with the first involving a person aged in their 30s. The other death was an individual in their 70s.

Hamilton has now had 278 deaths and 10,112 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The city recorded two new outbreaks on the weekend at two elementary schools, with one involving a daycare.

The outbreak at Cathy Wever elementary school involves two people at the full-day early learning and childcare portion run by the Umbrella Family and Child Centres of Hamilton.

St. Ann Catholic elementary near Barton Street East and Sherman Avenue North now has an outbreak involving two staff members.

The outbreak at the Salvation Army men’s homeless shelter on York Boulevard grew by over 20 cases on the weekend, moving from just three reported on Friday to 25 by Sunday.

There are now 42 total cases among seven different outbreaks at city shelters as of Sunday.

The city now has 21 outbreaks involving 228 total cases and 22 deaths. Twenty of the deceased are connected to just two seniors’ homes currently experiencing outbreaks — The Meadows and Macassa Lodge.

As of Friday, the city has administered 26,738 COVID-19 vaccine doses; 17,314 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 9,424 through the mobile clinic.

Just over 16,000 health-care workers have received a shot while about 7,200 residents have received a dose.

Seniors over 80 living in retirement homes and other congregate settings will be the next to receive vaccines as part of public health’s strategy.

The St. Joe’s West 5th Campus hospital will become the site of the city’s second fixed COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The launch date for the appointment-only clinic offering shots for those eligible for the vaccines is March 1.

The clinic will have the capacity to administer 2,000 vaccines per day. Public health says the target date for vaccinations of the general public is likely sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Hamilton remains in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Halton Region reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Halton region reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 19 on Saturday and 23 on Sunday.

Public health says active cases went down by 36 over two days, to 208 as of Feb. 21.

The region added another death on the weekend, the first at the outbreak at the Georgetown hospital, which has had eight cases since the outbreak began on Feb 13.

Halton has had 190 virus-related deaths and 9,223 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.

There were no new outbreaks reported, and one at a long-term care home was declared over on Friday. The outbreak at Wyndham Manor in Oakville lasted 27 days and involved three cases among one staffer and two other people associated with the home.

Halton currently has 22 open outbreaks in the community with eight tied to an LTCH or retirement home.

Public health has administered 23,934 COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday. Close to 8,000 doses have been given out by mobile teams and just under 16,000 from fixed clinics as of Feb. 21.

Halton is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Niagara reports 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, three outbreaks over

Niagara reported 41 new coronavirus cases on the weekend, with 22 on Saturday and 19 on Sunday.

Active cases dropped by 14 over two days, with 270 reported on Sunday.

There were no new virus-related deaths on the weekend — the region’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 365.

There have been 8,469 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Public health declared three outbreaks over on Friday at two nursing homes — Maple Park Lodge in Fort Erie and Extendicare Ltd. — as well as the Lookout Ridge Retirement Community.

Niagara has 17 total outbreaks, which include surges at 11 health-related facilities, including five in St. Catharines and two in Niagara Falls.

Public health administered another 111 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday. Close to 9,000 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 21.

Niagara is in the grey-lockdown zone level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports eight new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, over 1,300 vaccinated

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with two on Saturday and six on Sunday.

Active cases went up seven to 20 from Friday.

The region has had 1,402 total coronavirus cases and 39 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The HNHU is now dealing with just one outbreak involving a single coronavirus case at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home.

The outbreak at the Delhi long-term care home was declared over on Friday. The home had one case over 16 days.

Public health says 3,592 doses of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered, while about 1,335 people have completed their vaccinations with a second dose.

Haldimand-Norfolk moved into the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Sunday.

Brant County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, over 1,600 vaccinated

The Brant County Health Unit reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 19 on Saturday and six on Sunday.

Active cases increased by 20 cases over two days from 27 on Friday to 47 by Sunday.

Public health is dealing with five coronavirus outbreaks, adding three more on the weekend at three schools in Brantford.

All of the schools — James Hillier, North Park Collegiate and St. Peter’s — are reporting three cases each among students.

More than 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with close to 2,400 people having completed their vaccinations as of Feb. 21.

The county has had 1,440 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.

The region is now in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.