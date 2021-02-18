Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor discusses Toronto, Peel regions following request to remain in shutdown

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, was asked on Thursday about his assessment for Toronto, Peel and York Region, after Toronto and Peel Regions requested to remain in shutdown until at least March 9 due to COVID-19, while York Region asked to move to the red zone of the province’s response plan. Williams said they would look at data and recent COVID-19 trends, as well as talk to each medical officer of health about their own perspectives in order to inform their recommendations.