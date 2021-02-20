Woman missing from Vancouver’s UBC area at ‘high risk,’ RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

University RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman deemed to be at high risk.

Police say Lillian Lee, 40, was last seen Friday in the UBC area while she was on an escorted group walk from the Detwiller Pavilion Hospital.

Investigators say they are “very concerned” for her wellbeing.

Lee is described as Asian and five-foot-six with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair.

She has visible burn disfigurements.

Lee was last seen wearing a black head wrap and coat, white pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mounties at 604-224-1322.