Crime

Woman missing from Vancouver’s UBC area at ‘high risk,’ RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 7:11 pm

University RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman deemed to be at high risk.

Police say Lillian Lee, 40, was last seen Friday in the UBC area while she was on an escorted group walk from the Detwiller Pavilion Hospital.

Read more: Desperate plea from family of B.C. woman who has been missing for more than 3 months

Investigators say they are “very concerned” for her wellbeing.

Click to play video 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020

Lee is described as Asian and five-foot-six with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair.

She has visible burn disfigurements.

Read more: Homicide investigators not involved in case of missing Port Moody woman

Lee was last seen wearing a black head wrap and coat, white pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mounties at 604-224-1322.

