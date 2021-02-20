Menu

Anti-masker berates staff at Vancouver camera store

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 2:46 pm
Anti-masker abuses staff at Vancouver camera store
WATCH: Police are reminding employees that they have the right to deny service to anyone without a mask, after the latest confrontation over the COVID-19 health order at a Vancouver camera store.

Employees at a well-known Vancouver photography supply store were left shaken earlier this month, after being aggressively confronted by an anti-mask activist.

It happened at Kerrisdale Cameras on Feb. 9, where an unidentified man, who filmed the incident, confronted and berated staff when asked to put on a mask.

Read more: B.C. man in video of Starbucks confrontation fined twice for refusing to wear mask

He then refused to leave the store. The company’s owner says staff were frightened enough to call police, but that the man eventually left on his own.

Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said businesses are well within their rights to deny service to anyone who refuses to mask up, noting that it’s currently the law in B.C.

“It is something we are seeing more recently, that people are just fed up, and we can all empathize with that. But at the same time, this is a provincial health order,” she said.

Read more: Man facing charges over anti-mask confrontation in Victoria grocery store

“This is for our safety, whether you believe it or not, it’s something we have to adhere to.”

Visintin said any business facing a violent or aggressive person who refuses to wear a mask should call police immediately.

The fine for refusing to wear a mask in an indoor public space in B.C. is $230.

Okanagan bakery owner fed up with anti-maskers ignoring public health order
