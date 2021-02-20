Anti-masker berates staff at Vancouver camera store

Send this page to someone via email

Employees at a well-known Vancouver photography supply store were left shaken earlier this month, after being aggressively confronted by an anti-mask activist.

It happened at Kerrisdale Cameras on Feb. 9, where an unidentified man, who filmed the incident, confronted and berated staff when asked to put on a mask.

He then refused to leave the store. The company’s owner says staff were frightened enough to call police, but that the man eventually left on his own.

Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said businesses are well within their rights to deny service to anyone who refuses to mask up, noting that it’s currently the law in B.C.

“It is something we are seeing more recently, that people are just fed up, and we can all empathize with that. But at the same time, this is a provincial health order,” she said.

“This is for our safety, whether you believe it or not, it’s something we have to adhere to.”

Visintin said any business facing a violent or aggressive person who refuses to wear a mask should call police immediately.

The fine for refusing to wear a mask in an indoor public space in B.C. is $230.