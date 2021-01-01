Anti-mask Movement January 1 2021 2:54pm 01:53 NYE anti-mask rally held at Vancouver Art Gallery Dozens of people gathered in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening to defy provincial health orders on gatherings and hosted what they called a New Year’s Eve Freedom Rally. Dozens, including former Canucks anthem singer, attend Vancouver NYE anti-mask rally <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550863/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550863/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?