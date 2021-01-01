Menu

Anti-mask Movement
January 1 2021 2:54pm
01:53

NYE anti-mask rally held at Vancouver Art Gallery

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening to defy provincial health orders on gatherings and hosted what they called a New Year’s Eve Freedom Rally.

