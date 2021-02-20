Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases Saturday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 2:10 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, announces first vaccine clinic for Mi’kmaq' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, announces first vaccine clinic for Mi’kmaq
At a press conference Friday with Premier Scott McNeil and chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia reported two new cases of the coronavirus. One new case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other case is in the central zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. There are 15 known active cases in the province.

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are now 18 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

One of the new cases is located in the western zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Read more: Nova Scotia Health issues COVID-19 exposure warnings for locations in New Minas, Wolfville

The three other cases are located in the central zone.

One is a close contact of a previously reported case, one case is under investigation and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

All four people are self-isolating as required by provincial health regulations.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province continues to encourage Nova Scotians to get tested if they are able to.

Story continues below advertisement

“Asymptomatic testing helps public health identify and track the virus in our province,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “I encourage Nova Scotians with a public health mobile unit or pop-up testing site in their community to get tested to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic' Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic
Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic

There is community-based testing being conducted at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre in Beaver Bank this weekend.

Pop-up rapid COVID-19 testing will also be held at the New Minas Fire Department on Saturday and Sunday.

There have been 1,608 cases of the virus in the province, of which 1,525 people are considered to be recovered.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, announces 1st vaccine clinic for Mi’kmaq

Sixty-five people have died as a result of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

There remains one person in the intensive care unit.

Nova Scotia completed 2,262 COVID-19 tests on Friday. The province has now completed 312,824 tests since the pandemic began.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Stephen McNeilAtlantic CanadaCOVID-19 Nova Scotiaatlantic bubbledr. robert strangCoronavirus Nova ScotiaAtlantic
Flyers
More weekly flyers