Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases Saturday

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are now 18 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

One of the new cases is located in the western zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The three other cases are located in the central zone.

One is a close contact of a previously reported case, one case is under investigation and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

All four people are self-isolating as required by provincial health regulations.

The province continues to encourage Nova Scotians to get tested if they are able to.

“Asymptomatic testing helps public health identify and track the virus in our province,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “I encourage Nova Scotians with a public health mobile unit or pop-up testing site in their community to get tested to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

There is community-based testing being conducted at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre in Beaver Bank this weekend.

Pop-up rapid COVID-19 testing will also be held at the New Minas Fire Department on Saturday and Sunday.

There have been 1,608 cases of the virus in the province, of which 1,525 people are considered to be recovered.

Sixty-five people have died as a result of the virus.

There remains one person in the intensive care unit.

Nova Scotia completed 2,262 COVID-19 tests on Friday. The province has now completed 312,824 tests since the pandemic began.