Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia continues to promote rapid testing in face of COVID-19 variant' Nova Scotia continues to promote rapid testing in face of COVID-19 variant
As cases of the COVID-19 variant is spreading in other parts of the country infectious disease experts in Nova Scotia say the best defence is to test large populations of asymptomatic people. As Jesse Thomas reports, that means the continued use of pop-up rapid testing clinics.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang at 2 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on Global News Halifax.

Read more: Here’s where Nova Scotia’s coronavirus vaccine rollout plan stands

Nova Scotia reported 13 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The province reported two new cases of COVID-19, one of which was first reported Wednesday evening as being connected to Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary School in Halifax.

Trending Stories

Health officials said on Thursday that the case connected to the school is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other case is located in the western zone and is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 1,602 cases of the virus confirmed in the province, of which 1,524 are considered to be resolved.

— with files from Alexander Quon. 

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics despite shipment delays' Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics despite shipment delays
Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics despite shipment delays

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Nova ScotiaPandemicStephen McNeilAtlantic CanadaCOVID-19 updateRobert Strang
Flyers
More weekly flyers