Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang at 2 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on Global News Halifax.

Nova Scotia reported 13 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The province reported two new cases of COVID-19, one of which was first reported Wednesday evening as being connected to Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary School in Halifax.

Health officials said on Thursday that the case connected to the school is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other case is located in the western zone and is under investigation.

There have been 1,602 cases of the virus confirmed in the province, of which 1,524 are considered to be resolved.

— with files from Alexander Quon.

