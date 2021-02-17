Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Indigenous people should be prioritized in provincial COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Miller

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Vaccinations underway in 400 Indigenous communities, minister says' Coronavirus: Vaccinations underway in 400 Indigenous communities, minister says
WATCH: Vaccinations underway in 400 Indigenous communities, minister says

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says new guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations reaffirms the standard set for provinces to prioritize Indigenous people in their vaccination programs.

Miller says his department is working with Indigenous leaders and the provincial and territorial health authorities to prepare mass immunization programs in First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccines arrive in remote First Nations across Canada

He says vaccination has started in 400 Indigenous communities, with more than 83,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered as of yesterday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Miller says vaccines have been delivered to about 25 per cent of the adult population in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities, a rate that is six times higher than that of the general population in Canada.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Marc Miller defends prioritizing Indigenous communities in vaccine rollout' Coronavirus: Marc Miller defends prioritizing Indigenous communities in vaccine rollout
Coronavirus: Marc Miller defends prioritizing Indigenous communities in vaccine rollout – Feb 4, 2021

The new recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization prioritize racialized adults in groups disproportionately affected by the pandemic ahead of some older non-racialized people.

The committee recommended in its new guidance Monday that all adults in Indigenous communities should receive COVID-19 shots in the second stage of the immunization campaign this spring.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Coronaviruscovid-19 newsMarc Millercoronavirus vaccinesCanada VaccinesCoronavirus vaccines canadaCoronavirus vaccine rollout provincesIndigenous vaccine rolloutIndigenous vaccine rollout Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers