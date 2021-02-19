Nova Scotia Health issues COVID-19 exposure warnings for locations in New Minas, Wolfville

Nova Scotia Health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure warnings for locations in New Minas and Wolfville.

The potential exposures occurred on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, which means those who were at the locations during the specified times could develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24, or up to, and including, Feb. 25, respectively.

Public health officials say anyone who visited the Burger King at 9148 Commercial St., in New Minas on Feb. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. should immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

This is an update time for an exposure the province’s health officials issued earlier this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials also say anyone at Carl’s Your Independent Grocer at 396 Main St., in Wolfville on Feb. 11, between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and Walmart at 9097 Commercial St., in New Minas on Feb. 11, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., should contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Individuals at those two locations who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results.

2:01 Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

fever

cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Story continues below advertisement

sore throat

runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath