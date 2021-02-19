Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia Health issues COVID-19 exposure warnings for locations in New Minas, Wolfville

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 7:43 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, announces first vaccine clinic for Mi’kmaq' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, announces first vaccine clinic for Mi’kmaq
WATCH: At a press conference Friday with Premier Scott McNeil and chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia reported two new cases of the coronavirus.

Nova Scotia Health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure warnings for locations in New Minas and Wolfville.

The potential exposures occurred on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, which means those who were at the locations during the specified times could develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24, or up to, and including, Feb. 25, respectively.

Public health officials say anyone who visited the Burger King at 9148 Commercial St., in New Minas on Feb. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. should immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

This is an update time for an exposure the province’s health officials issued earlier this week.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

Story continues below advertisement

Officials also say anyone at Carl’s Your Independent Grocer at 396 Main St., in Wolfville on Feb. 11, between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and Walmart at 9097 Commercial St., in New Minas on Feb. 11, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., should contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Individuals at those two locations who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic' Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic
Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

  • fever
  • cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Story continues below advertisement
  • sore throat
  • runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaWalmartCOVID-19 Nova ScotiaCoronavirus Nova ScotiaBurger KingwolfvilleNew MinasCarl's Your Independent GrocerNova Scoita Health
Flyers
More weekly flyers