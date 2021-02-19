Menu

Crime

Man wanted in August triple shooting at Winnipeg nightclub arrested

By Shane Gibson Global News
Spades nightclub on Portage Avenue taped off by police tape after three people were shot early Aug. 1, 2020.
Spades nightclub on Portage Avenue taped off by police tape after three people were shot early Aug. 1, 2020. Michael Draven / Global News

Winnipeg police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a nightclub shooting that left three people critically injured last summer.

An arrest warrant was issued for a 19-year-old suspect just days after the shooting at Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar on Portage Avenue near Langside Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 1.

The victims, two men and a woman, were rushed to hospital in critical condition where all three were later upgraded to stable.

After evading arrest for months, police say the man wanted for the shooting was found hiding at a hotel near the airport on Feb. 9.

In a media release Friday police say the suspect smashed a hotel window in an attempt to escape, but was ultimately arrested without further incident.

No injuries were reported in the arrest.

Carson Ray Mario McIvor, 19, of Winnipeg has been charged with 15 firearms and assault-related offences.

He has been detained in police custody.

Click to play video 'Selkirk Avenue shooting' Selkirk Avenue shooting
Selkirk Avenue shooting – Jan 18, 2021
