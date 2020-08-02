Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two in hospital following triple shooting at Winnipeg nightclub

By Skylar Peters Global News
The scene outside a Portage Avenue nightclub on Saturday morning -- where police say a triple shooting occured.
The scene outside a Portage Avenue nightclub on Saturday morning -- where police say a triple shooting occured. Michael Draven / Global News

Winnipeg police are providing more information on a shooting at a nightclub and lounge on Portage Avenue on Saturday.

Officers say there was a shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, that sent three people to hospital.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating downtown nightclub assault

One woman has since been released — but as of Sunday morning, two men remained in stable condition with gunshot wounds.

Police cars could be seen near the nightclub in the 500 block of Portage into the early afternoon hours on Saturday.

Trending Stories

No arrests have been made, and no suspects has been named yet.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re being asked to call the major crimes unit.

Story continues below advertisement
Canada Day Violence
Canada Day Violence
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingwinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceViolenceWinnipeg shootingNightclub ShootingSpades NightclubWinnipeg Poilce
Flyers
More weekly flyers