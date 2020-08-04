Man wanted in connection with triple shooting at Winnipeg nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a shooting at a Winnipeg night club this weekend.

Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition after shots were fired at Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar on Portage Avenue near Langside Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victims, two men and a woman, have since been upgraded to stable condition.

On Tuesday, police released an arrest warrant for a man wanted in the shooting.

Major Crimes Unit ID suspect in Aug 1 nightclub shooting in the 500 block of Portage. Two males and a female were taken to hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable. An arrest warrant has been issued for Carson Ray Mario MCIVOR(19).https://t.co/v5hvJX0zKr pic.twitter.com/SYjlSy2GXU — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 4, 2020

Carson Ray Mario McIvor, 19, is wanted on multiple firearms and assault charges, police say.

McIvor is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 230 lbs.

Police warn McIvor is considered armed and dangerous, and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone with information on McIvor’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or investigators at 204-986-6219. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

