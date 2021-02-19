COVID-19: 12 staff cases at Buckhorn daycare, 7,100 vaccine doses arrive next week to Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at a daycare in Peterborough County involves a dozen staff cases, the region’s health unit reported Friday.

During a media conference at noon, Peterborough Public Health said the outbreak declared Tuesday at the Buckhorn Day Care and Nursery School in Trent Lakes has 12 active cases: six daycare attendees and six staff members.

There were 10 active cases associated with the daycare on Thursday, noted Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health.

Also on Friday, the health unit reported the outbreak declared on Jan. 26 at Peterborough Retirement Residence on Water Street in Peterborough was lifted.

The health unit’s COVID tracker was unavailable for a case update on Friday afternoon due to a “ministry data server outage.” However, the health unit reported six new cases and removed one previous case, leaving 40 active cases — up from 35 on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 555 resolved cases, up one from Thursday.

Also on Friday, PRHC reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since Thursday. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.

Vaccine

Salvaterra also said the health unit will receive approximately 7,100 doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week. Of the doses, 6,000 will be Pfizer. Another 1,100 Moderna doses will be distributed as a second dose for long-term care residents in the city and county after January’s first dosage.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We can complete our second doses in long-term care home residences,” said Salvaterra. “We expect to be back in long-term care homes by Feb. 25.”

Following long-term care residents, staff and essential caregivers at the homes will be the next recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine, administered at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Salvaterra said.

She also noted that in March, people age 80 and older could receive a first and second vaccine dose if deliveries are on schedule. Four mass immunization clinics — one in the city and others in neighbouring townships — will be established and appointments will be made online or via a doctor.

Story continues below advertisement

“Including the residents and staff of senior congregate settings such as retirement homes, adults in the community who are over 80 years of age and over, indigenous adults and homecare patients,” she said

Business blitz

The health unit also said on Wednesday that as part of a Ministry of Labour COVID-19 compliance blitz, four Peterborough businesses received tickets for failing to protocols.

Another 22 received formal warnings for non-compliance under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The blitz involved 25 provincial inspectors who visited approximately 100 businesses.

The businesses ticketed will not identified unless a health risk is deemed, the health unit noted.

Most of the infractions involved safety plans, inadequate screening measures and mask wearing, said Julie Ingram, the health unit’s manager of environmental health.

The health unit notes the compliance rate for businesses is about 50 per cent, which is consistent with other areas of the province. The inspections end on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement